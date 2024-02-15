Angie McMahon announces Light, Dark, Light Again album tour

Melbourne singer-songwriter Angie McMahon will embark on her most extensive Australia and New Zealand headline tour to date this year, performing 11 intimate theatre shows in support of her second album, Light, Dark, Light Again.

Perth fans will get their opportunity to see Angie McMahon perform the new material live when she hits Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday, June 5.

Known for her transformative live performances and truthful storytelling, McMahon established herself as a global artist to watch in 2017, via her breakthrough indie-rock classic Slow Mover. Her 2019 debut album, Salt, reached #5 on the ARIA Album charts and earned multiple accolades, including the AIR Award for Best Independent Rock Album.

Released in October 2023, her eagerly anticipated follow-up, Light, Dark, Light Again, represents a bold and transformative step in McMahon’s musical journey. The album was nominated by triple j for Australian Album of the Year and is currently shortlisted as a finalist for the 2024 Australian Music Prize (AMP). Heralded as one of 2023’s best releases, it landed on multiple Best Of lists from outlets such as Rolling Stone AU (#3), Double J (#9), NME AU (#3), Pilerats (#1) and more.

Co-produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer/songwriter Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby), McMahon’s latest album was written from the ashes of a tumultuous period marked by relationship changes, private breakdowns, and core-shaking revelations, songs resonating with hope, joy, and relief… as heard on early singles Letting Go, Saturn Returning and Exploding.

Angie McMahon’s Light, Dark, Light Again album tour hits Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, February 20 from perthconcerthall.com.au

