The Tea Party announce Australian tour

Canadian rockers The Tea Party are heading back to Australia this June for the first time since 2019, bringing their [TRIPtych] 25 tour to Perth Concert Hall on Sunday, June 16.

The Tea Party will be playing a set that not only features their greatest hits and rarities but will also explore their fourth studio album, Triptych, on a more in-depth basis. Some of these songs have never been heard live before, and some haven’t been heard for years.

“The three of us are looking forward to bringing the magic of our fourth studio album, Triptych, to live audiences in Australia," said the band upon announcing the news. “The album features several timeless classics, including Heaven Coming Down, amongst others. Join us as we take this journey into an iconic era in The Tea Party’s history together."

Initially released through EMI in Australia in June 1999, this year marks the 25th anniversary of Triptych. Featuring the smash hit Heaven Coming Down, which was the band’s first #1 in Australia, and the popular Daniel Lanois cover The Messenger, Triptych achieved double platinum sales and debuted in the Top 20 in the ARIA charts.

The Tea Party play Perth Concert Hall on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Tickets are on sale Monday, February 26 from livenation.com.au