Sleater-Kinney bring new album Little Rope to Australia for national tour

Three decades after they formed as part of the Riot grrrl movement, alt-rock icons Sleater-Kinney return to the country where they recorded their debut self-titled album in just one night in 1994, right here in Australia.

On their first trip down under since 2016, Sleater-Kinney will headline a run of shows across the country, including a date at Metropolis Fremantle on Thursday, May 23.

The national tour coincides with the release of Sleater-Kinney’s 11th studio album, Little Rope. Written in the aftermath of the death of both Brownstein’s mother and stepfather in a car accident while vacationing in Italy, the record wrestles with brokenness and grief over ten songs.

“For all intents and purposes, Sleater-Kinney got its start in Australia,” said Carrie Brownstein upon announcing the tour. “We recorded our first album and played our first ever shows there. Because of that, Australia feels like one of the band’s spiritual homes, and returning there always feels like a homecoming, a reunion.”

Sleater-Kinney play Metropolis Fremantle on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Tickets are on sale Friday, February 23 from metropolisfremantle.com.au

