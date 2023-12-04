Here Comes the Sun reveals 2024 line-up, new festival in Victoria

Featuring the epic line-up of Ocean Alley, Ball Park Music, Ruby Fields, Jack Botts, South Summit, and Clews (with more to be announced), WA’s Here Comes The Sun festival is receiving a major upgrade in 2024 with the inclusion of an east coast instalment.

In addition to the WA leg at Margaret River’s 3 Oceans on Saturday, April 13, the festival will also visit Torquay Common, Victoria, on Saturday, March 30.

Heading into its fifth year, Here Comes The Sun has become one of the most popular music events in the South West—with seven successful events under its belt. Both dates will coincide with two of Australia’s most important surfing competitions: the World Surf League Margaret River Pro, and the Bells Pro in Torquay.

Here Comes The Sun is one of the flagship events programmed by Macro Music—the team responsible for Out Of The Woods, Good Day Sunshine and Sugarloaf Rock, as well as over a decade of high profile artist management. Artists like Tame Impala, Amy Shark, Crooked Colours, ShockOne, and more have played at the festival since its inception.

Beloved Sydney psychedelic-surf-rockers Ocean Alley will headline the 2024 event. For the last decade they have sold out shows across Australia, North America, Europe, UK, and New Zealand—headlining to over 75,000 people globally in 2023 alone—including spots at Splendour In The Grass, Reading & Leeds (UK), and BottleRock (USA). The winner of 2018’s Hottest 100 for their anthem Confidence (now certified quadruple-platinum), Ocean Alley released their fourth album Low Altitude Living last year.

Melancholic masters Ball Park Music are one of Australia’s most successful acts—producing six acclaimed albums in nine years (five of which debuted in the ARIA Top 10). Festival veterans, the Brisbane five-piece have made sold-out appearances at Summer Sounds and Neck Of The Woods as well as recently joining icon Paul Kelly’s Making Gravy concert series.

Ruby Fields’ debut album Been Doin’ It For A Bit debuted at #1 on the ARIA Charts, confirming Australia’s love for the silky-voiced singer-songwriter. One of the most emotionally-moving artists in the country, Ruby Fields switches from a haunting solo delivery to a cyclonic full-band attack in the blink of an eye.

Laid-back and blissfully breezy, Jack Botts’ debut album Sucker For Sunsets is a genre-bending masterpiece that delves deep into his soul—displaying personal lyrics that run the gamut from pain to elation.

WA’s five-piece indie/reggae band South Summit are the perfect soundtrack to summer on the coast. Melding the diverse sounds of Aboriginal, Māori and Western culture; South Summit have taken off since forming during lockdown—surpassing over two million streams, earning a nomination for Triple J Unearthed ‘Artist Of The Year’, and impressing crowds at Groovin The Moo, Falls, and Rolling Sets.

Fronted by the sibling power of Lily and Grace Richardson, Clews’ love for ’90s anthems shows in their incredible songwriting and lush dual vocals. Amassing fans all over the globe, Clews are well on their way to becoming a festival staple—wielding grungey melodic power that sits somewhere between PJ Harvey and Warpaint.

Here Comes The Sun festival hits Torquay Common, Victoria, on Saturday, March 30 and 3 Oceans, Margaret River, on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 8 from www.hctsfest.com

