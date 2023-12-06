Fremantle Arts Centre’s New Years Day Concert returns

Fremantle Arts Centre‘s New Years Day Concert will return for its 16th edition this summer.

To kick off the new year, the line-up features a diverse and soul-warming combination of reggae, soul, funk, afro and world music on Monday, January 1, 2024.

The ‘house band’ for this gig for the 16th time, Sunshine Brothers arrive fresh from recording after a year that included their third tour of Spain and France with their signature blend of tropical/dub/reggae/soul sounds.

WAM Award-winner Grace Barbe Afro Kreol is set to be another highlight, returning to the Freo stage from her adventures around the world with The Cat Empire throughout 2023.

Tina Zando & The Situation is a breakout WA artist from Zimbabwe via the UK who captivated audiences this year with her soulful R&B vocals at Hidden Treasures, Ebo Taylor, 10 Nights in Port and more.

Another local breakout in 2023, Solara are a high energy, high vibe powerhouse soul and funk outfit that have blown audiences away all year at events like Funk Club Reunion and Wave Rock Weekender.

Fremantle Arts Centre’s New Years Day Concert goes down on Monday, January 1, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to fac.org.au

