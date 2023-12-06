Angie Colman announced winner of RAC Arena’s Limelight music support fund

Emerging local singer-songwriter Angie Colman has been chosen by a judging panel of local and interstate industry professionals to be the recipient of RAC Arena‘s Limelight music support fund package valued at over $15,000.

In the second year of the initiative, the judging panel included RAC Arena’s Michael Scott, WAM board member Kristina West, Mackenzie Moor from Select Music Agency, Lemon Tree Music’s Kristie McCarthy, and Josh Terlick from Cut Above Collective.

Launched as part of RAC Arena’s 10th anniversary celebrations last year, Limelight seeks to support upcoming local musicians by providing financial, performance and promotion opportunities over a 12 month period. New and emerging Australian performers, 18 years or older, were invited to apply and demonstrate the activity they would like to undertake throughout the year, how they planned to use the support fund package, and lay out their expected outcomes to their career as a result.

This year the venue provided even more opportunities to shine a light on local talent by creating two runner up packages valued at $3,000 each. These have been awarded to indie musician, Riley Pearce, and rock duo, Those Who Dream.

As the winner of the main prize, Angie Colman’s support package includes $5,000 financial assistance; a radio campaign through Nova Entertainment; $2,500 worth of music equipment from Mega Music and Yamaha; inclusion in the WAMFest 2024 line-up; and promotional support via RAC Arena’s marketing channels.

“We are excited to announce Angie Colman as the recipient of our major 2023 Limelight package and can’t wait to see how the fund can assist in taking her career to the next level,” said RAC Arena’s general manager Michael Scott. “We have no doubt she has a bright future ahead in this industry. She’s well on her way already to becoming the next big arena act and we look forward to playing our small part in it.”

“I’m so excited and grateful to be the recipient of this year’s Limelight Grant, which will go towards releasing my debut album in 2024.” said Angie Colman. “Considering how much incredible talent there is in Perth, I feel extremely proud and grateful for this opportunity. Boorloo has a thriving music scene that produces world class talent and it’s wonderful to feel supported by RAC Arena and WAM and congratulations to the two runner up recipients as well.”

“My wonderful band and I have been playing so many shows and working super hard, and it’s beautiful to feel seen for the dedication I have to this journey. I will use this money towards vinyl pressing for my debut album (to be released late-2024), which will also mean I can put more money and energy into touring and creating. I am co-producing the album and will also be using the Mega Music and Yamaha funding to add to my studio to save on hire costs and be able to self-produce more bodies of work moving forward. I’m honestly so elated. Thank you so much!”

Angie Colman has been awarded RAC Arena's 2023 Limelight music support fund package.

