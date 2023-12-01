Morrissey cancels Perth show, citing ‘technical difficulties’

Morrissey will no longer be performing at Perth Concert Hall tonight, with the concert cancelled due to ‘technical difficulties.’

The former frontman of The Smiths was scheduled to bring his 40 Years of Morrissey tour to Perth on his first visit to Australian shores in seven years.

Over the years, Morrissey has developed a reputation for cancelling shows, often leaving disappointed fans without much explanation.

In November alone, Morrissey cancelled four shows on the Asian leg of his tour, also citing ‘technical difficulties.’ According to weheartmusic, there have been 336 cancelled shows, postponed dates, or abbreviated sets across Morrissey’s career.

Morrissey's 40 Years of Morrissey show at Perth Concert Hall tonight has been cancelled.

