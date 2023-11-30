Fairbridge Festival reveals line-up for 2024 return

Fairbridge Festival will return in 2024 after a two year hiatus, making its debut in the new location of Edenvale Heritage Precinct on the fringe of Pinjarra.

With COVID and related restrictions impacting the festival since 2019, next year’s edition will be a return to a full-strength program from Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7.

Beloved Irish troublemaker and former Fremantle resident Luka Bloom is set be one of the highlights, bringing his inspiring lyrics and melodies to the Fairbridge stage.

Norway’s Gangar are another international drawcard, having established themselves as one of the country’s most in-demand musical exports thanks to their exciting, high-energy performances.

An irresistible Australian-Canadian collaboration between Emily-Rose Sarkova and Jaron Freeman-Fox, Shark & Fox will bring an array of instruments including fiddle, fretless guitar, accordions and synthesisers to the stage.

Coming off the back of a 2023 International Acoustic Music Award win, Gordie Tentrees and Jaxon Haldane will return to Fairbridge with their beautiful brotherly harmonies, and masterful storytelling.

Rain Of Animals is a beautiful collaboration between Pepita Emmerichs (Oh Pep!) and Theodore Barnard (Wire & Wool), known for their love of all things mandolin, fiddle, guitar, harmony vocals, bluegrass, old-time and swing.

Plus get set for a special Fairbridge Festival family reunion show with old-school clown pirates, The Chipolatas. Their unique mash-up of original dub bass lines and live beats blended with juggling tricks and street theatre combine to create a world class act.

These artists lead a roster stacked with WA talent, including Steve Gibson & the Champion Rubies, Alexia Parenzee, Grace Barbé, Lucky Oceans, Stephen Pigram, Emily Barker and more.

Check out the full line-up below:

Alexia Parenzee | Black Bream Band | Bluegrass Parkway | De Cuba Son | Dragon Odyssey | Duende Indalo | Emily Barker | Fair Maids of Perth | Gang Liu | Gangar | Glenn B Swift | Go Bananas with Lisa and Minky | Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane | Grace Barbe Afro Kreol | Helen Townsend & the Wayward Hearts | Himmerland | Holistic Wellness Community | Inge Van Winkel | Jasper Lemann Band | Joel Salom | Junkaldelic Brass Band | Kavisha Mazzella | Kira Gunn | Lachy John & the Red Bellies | Leonardo Guerrero Tango | Little Hoo Haa | Los Huaira | Lucky Oceans | Luka Bloom | Mad Tatters | Marimba Magic | Marlee Morris | Pearl Roycroft | Perth Morris Men | Pidida | Praaz | Radujsja | Rain Of Animals | Rob Zielinksi’s Kiangardarup | Rumbie Tavaziva & Shangara Jive | Sacred World Music Choir | Salama | Sandrinha Barbosa Samba | Scott Wise Lutherie Session | Shark & Fox| Emily-Rose Sarkova (AUS) & Jaron Freeman-Fox (CAN) | Sino Swing | Spirit of Alba | Stephen Pigram | Steve Gibson & the Champion Rubies | Steve, Ros & Kieran Barnes | Sunny Day | Ten Cent Shooters | The Albany Shantymen | The Anchormen | The Buevskies | The Bures Band | The Chipolatas | The Last Five Coins | The Lost Quays | The Stamps | The Witchy Djypsies | Tim Scanlan & Mana Okubo | Tina Zando & The Situation | Torc Ceili Club | TTT Afro Band | Warralarkin | WASAMBA!! | Wil Thomas & the Riding Light | Winton, Jalla, Brewer | Woody’s World

Fairbridge Festival goes down at Edenvale Heritage Precinct from Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7, 2024. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 1 from fairbridgefestival.com.au

