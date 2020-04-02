RESCHEDULED GIGS Silver linings as new dates announced



There’s no way around it. Artists are having to postpone tours due to the current crisis left, right and centre. Government restrictions and risks of spreading the disease has led to many Australian tours being cancelled full-stop, but the good news is a growing number are being pushed back until later this year (as we saw with recent Tame Impala, The National, Violent Femmes and Billy Bragg announcements), with some rescheduled for early next year.

The following are the most recent shows that have made existing tickets valid for rescheduled dates, with full refunds also available for those unable to make the new dates.



Faith No More

Faith No More have rescheduled their May tour to February and March 2021. A full refund is available before Friday, April 17.

The band will now play RAC Arena on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Tickets here.



City and Colour

Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green, aka City and Colour, has rescheduled his April Australian tour and Alex Lahey will support on all new dates.

City and Colour will now play the Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Tickets here.



Great Gable

Fast-rising local Perth band Great Gable have pushed their AUS/NZ tour from April to October. Accompanying the band’s alternative-indie sound will be Perth based Jamilla and Melbourne based Velvet Bloom.

They will now play at the Rosemount on Friday, November 6, 2020. Tickets here.



Fisher

Australian house and techno producer Fisher has moved his tour to November. Refunds available until 5pm on Friday, April 10.

The Fisher Australian Beach Party Tour will now hit Fremantle on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Sign up to the waitlist for resale tickets here.



Mac Sabbath

Parody heavy-metal tribute band Mac Sabbath has postponed their May tour to December. A Perth show has also been added.

The band will now play at the Amplifier on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Tickets here.



Dom Dolla

Australian house music producer Dom Dolla has pushed back his May shows to October.

Dom Dolla will now play the Centenary Warehouse in Perth on Friday, October 23, 2020. Tickets here.



Castaway

The Castaway Festival is now being rescheduled to December. The same line up is confirmed to perform on the new date, featuring What So Not, Golden Features, Slumberjack, Motez and Wafia.

Castaway will now be on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Nodes Park, Whitfords. Tickets here.

