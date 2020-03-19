THE NATIONAL/VIOLENT FEMMES Reschedule for December



Good news amidst the spate of recent cancellations is that the sold out shows from The National and Violent Femmes, originally due to happen this month, have been rescheduled for December.

Violent Femmes, as featured in The X-Press Interview this week, will now play Perth Concert Hall on Thursday, December 3. All current tickets remain valid for the new shows, and you can contact your local ticket outlet for full details, or head to www.vfemmes.com and www.feelpresents.com.

The National, still with Phoebe Bridgers in support, will now play Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20. Their statement reads:

“The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a challenging few weeks for everyone. We have been monitoring the situation daily with our management & promoter partners. We have a responsibility to our dedicated audiences, to our amazing crew, to our families at home, and to ourselves to take precautions in the interest of health and safety. For this reason we have made the difficult decision to postpone our Australia and New Zealand performances with Phoebe Bridgers until December. We look forward to seeing you all at the end of the year.”

All previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the corresponding new rescheduled date. If you are unable to attend the new date, contact the ticketing company from which you originally purchased. Refund and exchange requests must be received no later than Friday, March 27 at 11:59pm. More info at handsometours.com.

