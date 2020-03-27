TAME IMPALA Upgrade to a Saturday in December

Tame Impala have rescheduled their headline show RAC Arena from the postponed, previous date of Tuesday, April 28 to the new weekend date of Saturday, December 19 (the same night as The National’s recently rescheduled first show). It’s still an all ages affair, but unfortunately special guests Khruangbin are not available to join Tame Impala on their rescheduled December dates. A new support will be announced in the near future.

It’s the biggest ever tour of Australia and New Zealand for Kevin Parker‘s juggernaut, who recently scored the #1 spot on triple j’s Hottest 100 of the Decade with The Less I Know the Better.

Fans will get to experience songs from new album The Slow Rush , check out the X-Press 8/10 review for it HERE.

The Slow Rush is out now. Tame Impala play RAC Arena on Saturday, December 19. Tickets from ticketek.com.au.