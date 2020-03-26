BILLY BRAGG One step forward, two steps back rescheduled



Billy Bragg is amongst the many recently affected artists having to push back their shows across the country. Fortunately, rather than cancel, Bragg has rescheduled for next January.

Originally taking on Freo.Social for a three-night residency in April, the English singer-songwriter and political poet will now perform at the same venue on Friday, January 29, Saturday, January 30 and Sunday, January 31, 2021 for his One Step Forward, Two Steps Back tour.

Tickets already purchased will now apply to the first, second or third corresponding show in January. The first night will feature Bragg’s current set, ranging across his 35 year career. The second night features songs from his first three albums; his 1983 punk rock debut Life’s a Riot with Spy Vs Spy, Brewing Up with Billy Bragg from 1984 and Talking with the Taxman about Poetry from 1986. The third night features songs from his next three albums: Workers Playtime (1988), the pop classic Don’t Try This at Home (1991) and William Bloke (1996).

Billy Bragg has been a fearless recording artist and peerless political campaigner for over 35 years. Politicised by a conservative Tory government in London, this previously adrift young man from Barking eventually bought himself out of the British Army in 1981 (“the best £175 I ever spent”), determined to make a living out of song.

“Of course I’d love to see you sooner, but right now, we all need to concentrate on doing what we can to support each other through this crisis,” Bragg said.

Billy Bragg hits Freo.Social on Friday, January 29, Saturday, January 30 and Sunday, January 31, 2021. Tickets are available for single-night purchase or three-night bundles. Tickets from Moshtix.