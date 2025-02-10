You Am I celebrate 30 years of Hi Fi Way with national tour

Australian indie-rock legends You Am I are gearing up to mark a significant milestone, as their acclaimed second album, Hi Fi Way, turns 30 this month.

To celebrate, You Am I will bring their Hi Fi Daily Double Down Tour to stages across the country with nine-date national tour. Performing both Hi Fi Way and Hourly Daily in full on all dates, the tour lands at Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, May 3.

Featuring tracks such as Purple Sneakers, Cathy’s Clown, Jewels and Bullets, and How Much is Enough, Hi Fi Way marked a pivotal moment in the trajectory of You Am I. Produced by Lee Ranaldo, who also co-produced the band’s debut album Sound As Ever, Hi Fi Way is the first of their three consecutive albums to debut at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, a feat not achieved by any Australian band prior.

The Hi Fi Way reissue, featuring an exclusive blue vinyl 30th anniversary edition record, will be released on Thursday, February 20, via Sony Music Australia and is available to pre-order now.

You Am I’s Hi Fi Daily Double Down Tour hits Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, February 20 from youami.com.au

Prev x