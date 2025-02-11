Bernie Dieter extends Club Kabarett season due to popular demand

One of Fringe World‘s hottest tickets in 2025, Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett, have extended their residency at the Ice Cream Factory with eight additional sessions from Tuesday, February 18 until Sunday, February 23.

The bonus dates will give those who missed out on tickets the chance to witness the sizzling spectacle, which X-Press Magazine described as “phenomenal, breathtaking, and dripping with sexuality” in our review.

Club Kabarett features a heady mix of world-class circus, gender-bending aerial, seductive live music, and other intriguing surprises. Crowds have been flocking to witness the hair-hanging ballet finale by Cirque du Soleil alumni the Suspension Sisters—aka Canadian acrobats Charlotte O’Sullivan and Laurie Adornato—who make up an all-star globetrotting cast that also includes Russian hand-balance maestro Danik Abishev, “human heatwave” Jacqueline Furey, avant-garde queer artiste Iva Rosebud, and contortionist extraordinaire Soliana Ersie.

