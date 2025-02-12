SummerSalt announces sunny new festival series

UK indie rockers The Wombats will headline the upcoming SummerSalt music festival series, with the tour set to land at Fremantle’s Esplanade Park on Saturday, October 4.

The line-up also includes Aussie talents DMA’S, Ball Park Music, and Ra Ra Viper, along with international acts Del Water Gap and Bea and her Business.

Since the success of their 2007 debut album, A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation, The Wombats have built an impressive two-decade career. The chart-topping and platinum-selling band has headlined shows at Crystal Palace and The O2 and will arrive down under with tracks from their new sixth studio album, Oh! The Ocean, which is out on Friday, February 14.

Sydney alt-indie trio DMA’S are set to be another festival highlight. Since exploding onto the scene in 2014, they have released four critically acclaimed albums, won an ARIA for Best Group in 2023, and performed sets at Coachella and Lollapalooza.

Since forming in 2008, Brisbane’s melancholic pop five-piece Ball Park Music have had five of their six albums debut in the top 10 ARIA charts, with appearances at Falls Festival and Groovin’ The Moo.

Del Water Gap, the pop solo project of Samuel Holden Jaffe, rose to prominence in 2020 with his hit single Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat. Having since released two albums, the artist is making waves in the pop and alternative indie music scene.

London-based pop singer Bea and her Business is set to become the UK’s next international breakthrough star. With two hit EPs, Introverted Extrovert and Me Vs Me, the rising superstar, with more than 100 million streams worldwide, is set to have a huge 2025.

With an energetic live presence and rough-around-the-edges personality, Fremantle post-surf rock group Ra Ra Viper have charmed fans all over Australia, releasing their debut LP Big Speak in November 2024.

SummerSalt hits Esplanade Park on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.com

Prev x