RTRFM’s free and family-friendly Neon Picnic returns for 2025

RTRFM have announced the date for their 2025 Neon Picnic, with the family-friendly live radio event returning to Hyde Park Amphitheatre on Saturday, March 15.

With musical acts, kids activities, and tasty treats, the free all-day event will feature a line-up of RTRFM’s most popular shows: Global Rhythm Pot, Homegrown, and Drastic on Plastic, live and in-person.

The event will also showcase some of the best local music Perth has to offer, with De Cuba Son, Lilly Gogos, Luz Del Bosque, The Psychotic Reactions, Tchèga (pictured above), and Tracey Barnett set to hit the stage.

Kids’ activities will be held throughout the day, with arts and crafts, immersive block building from Barking Gecko Arts, and the RTRFM Bake Sale returning this year.

Whitelakes Brewing and Vino Volta will provide refreshments and drinks, with bites from Wally’s Tacos and Saigon Bites available. Tim’s Ice Cream Van will serve coffee and ice cream, while RTRFM will be cooking up some snags from Mondo Butchers with an old-fashioned sausage sizzle.

RTRFM’s Neon Picnic returns to Hyde Park Amphitheatre on Saturday, March 15, 2025. For more information, visit rtrfm.com.au

