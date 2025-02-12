Perth metalcore act Make Them Suffer announce Australian regional tour

Following the release of their self-titled album and their biggest headline shows to date last year, Perth metalcore band Make Them Suffer have announced a 2025 regional Australian tour.

The five-piece band’s eighteen-date tour hits Bunbury’s Prince of Wales on Saturday, July 5, and Freo.Social on Sunday, July 6, where they will be joined by special Aussie guests Justice for the Damned and The Gloom In The Corner.

“To our Australian family, it’s been almost six years since the last Make Them Suffer regional tour, and there’s so much of our beautiful home that we never get to reach or explore,” the band said. “This is finally our opportunity to reconnect with our regional fans and spend a whole month bringing our new music and some old favourites across Aus. Expect us harder and heavier than ever, with a live show and production to match.”

Formed in 2008, Make Them Suffer have been propelled from local Perth favourites into heavy fixtures on the world stage after the success of their 2012 debut album Neverbloom. Fusing death metal, heavy metalcore, and symphonic elements, the band has amassed millions of streams and performed sold-out headline runs, with their 2020 album How to Survive A Funeral debuting at #17 on the Australian Albums Charts. The band has toured alongside Bring Me The Horizon, Sleep Token, and Parkway Drive.

Sydney deathcore four-piece Justice for the Damned have toured nationally and internationally since forming in 2017. Their landmark 2020 sophomore album, Pain Is Power, debuted at #18 on the ARIA Australian Albums charts. The band has toured with Chamber, Kublai Khan TX, and Malevolence and are set to gift new material to fans in 2025.

Melbourne concept-driven metalcore band The Gloom In The Corner delve into the depths of human melancholy with dark, heavy, and operatic sounds, evident in their 2022 sophomore album Trinity and their most recent 2024 single The Jericho Protocol. They are a nationally recognised live act, having performed at festivals and alongside Wage War, ERRA, and Fit For A King.

Make Them Suffer will play Prince of Wales in Bunbury on Saturday, July 5, and Freo.Social on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, February 13 from destroyalllines.com

