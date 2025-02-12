Last Quokka Take The Fight To The Bastards with new single, album and national tour

West Australian punks Last Quokka have announced their newest single, Save Our Pubs, alongside news of a national tour.

The new track will give fans a taste of their upcoming album, Take The Fight To The Bastards, which is out on Friday, March 14, via Valve Records.

Last Quokka’s run of live shows kicks off this week when they join Brisbane rock trio DZ Deathrays’ Weekend Warriors tour in Bunbury at Prince of Wales on Thursday, February 13; Margaret River at The River on Friday, February 14; and Scarborough at Indian Ocean Hotel on Saturday, February 15.

Last Quokka are also set to support Melbourne rock trio The Peep Tempel on their visit to WA next month, playing two sold-out shows at Buffalo Club in Fremantle on Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23.

The Quokkas then head to the east coast for a run of shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Lismore and Brisbane.

Save Our Pubs, out on Friday, February 14, is a call for all Australian, and non-Australian, beer drinkers, pool players, and footy fans to save pubs from corporate companies. The band’s frontman, Trent Rojahn, takes aim at the new “soulless” bars, with his rants backed up by the band’s explosive anthemic chorus to “save our institutions!”

Last Quokka combine acerbic lyrics, heavy rhythms, and guitar riffs to create dance-inducing punk music. Their previous album releases include their debut 2017 album Last Quokka, Randwick in 2018, and Unconscious Drivers in 2020, with their most recent album, Red Dirt coming out in 2023.

Last Quokka’s newest single Save Our Pubs is out on Friday, February 14, 2025, via Valve Records. Take The Fight To The Bastards is out Friday, March 14, and is available to pre-order now. Last Quokka play Prince of Wales on Thursday, February 13; The River on Friday, February 14; and Indian Ocean Hotel on Saturday, February 15. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

