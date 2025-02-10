Slowdive announce 2025 Australian tour

Shoegaze pioneers Slowdive are returning to Australia in 2025 for a national tour.

The five-piece will kick off the tour at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Wednesday, April 30, before hitting stages in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane. New York’s Beach Fossils will join Slowdive as special support for the full run of dates.

Fans are told they can expect to hear timeless favourites from across Slowdive’s stellar discography, including hits from early albums like Souvlaki through to 2023’s everything is alive.

Slowdive were formed in Reading in 1989 by childhood friends Neil Halstead (vocals, guitar) and Rachel Goswell (vocals). Later welcoming Christian Savill (guitar), Nick Chaplin (bass), and Simon Scott (drums), the band signed to Creation Records in 1990, and their genre-defining 1994 album Souvlaki propelled them to the forefront of alternative music across the world.

Slowdive returned from a 22-year hiatus in 2017 with their self-titled album, winning Album of the Year at the 2018 Libera Awards.

Heading down under for the first time since 2023, Beach Fossils are known for their dreamy and nostalgic sound, captured in infectious indie tracks like Down the Line and Sleep Apnea.

Slowdive play Astor Theatre on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Tickets are on sale Friday, February 14 from destroyalllines.com

Prev x