The Dillinger Escape Plan commemorate debut album with Australian tour

American metalcore band The Dillinger Escape Plan are set to kick off their Australian tour in Perth this year, hitting Metropolis Fremantle on Sunday, August 10.

Giving audiences a throwback to the late 90s, the tour will be celebrating the band’s debut 1999 album Calculating Infinity.

Formed in New Jersey in 1997, The Dillinger Escape Plan had great success internationally, achieving multiple awards and nominations before disbanding in 2017. Now the renowned band will be making a return to the stage after an eight year hiatus for a five-date tour of Australia.

The Dillinger Escape Plan hit Metropolis Fremantle on Sunday, August 10, 2025. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, February 13 from thephoenix.au

