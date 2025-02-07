Ball Park Music share the love with national album tour

Brisbane indie-rock group Ball Park Music will bring their Australian and New Zealand tour to Western Australia this May. The ARIA award-nominated band will perform at Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Thursday, May 8, and The River, Margaret River, on Friday, May 9, as they tour in celebration of their new album Like Love.

Following on from the success of the album’s first single, Like Love, at this year’s triple j Hottest 100, the album’s second single, Please Don’t Move to Melbourne, was released this week. The two singles have given fans a taste of the new album, which is set to be released on Friday, April 4.

Brisbane trio Bean Magazine will support Ball Park Music for the full run of Australian dates.

Ball Park Music’s Like Love tour hits Prince of Wales on Thursday, May 8 and The River on Friday, May 9, 2025. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 14 from ballparkmusic.com

Prev x