Japan’s greatest ‘Jet Rock ‘n’ Roll’ band, Guitar Wolf, cleared for landing

Following a successful return to Australia in 2023 at the last-ever Boogie Festival, Tokyo’s rock trio Guitar Wolf will once again bring the sounds of garage rock and punk to the nation in a 2025 tour.

The three ‘Jet Rockers’ will play shows in Perth at Seasonal Brewing Co. on Friday, April 4; in Bunbury at The Prince Of Wales on Saturday, April 5; and in Fremantle at Buffalo Club on Sunday, April 6.

With almost forty years of experience in the music scene and twelve albums under their belt, Guitar Wolf, who draw inspiration from guitar-wielding legends such as Link Wray, The Ramones, and Joan Jett, are expected to pack a punch this tour.

Australian fans can expect the band’s hit nineties singles, including Jet Generation, Fujiyama Attack, and Can-Nana Fever, and newer tracks from their 2019 album, LOVE&JETT.

The black-leather-clad trio first toured Australia in the late nineties, when Seiji rode onto the stage of a packed Tote on the back of a borrowed motorcycle, and have performed in Australia multiple times since, including touring in 2011, 2013, and 2017.

The group’s frontman, Seiji, has coined the band’s sound ‘Jet Rock’n’Roll’ after taking inspiration from jet planes and explosive noises, with their sound mostly unchanged since forming in 1987.

Guitar Wolf released their first album on Memphis’ legendary Goner Records in 1993, later going on to work with labels like Matador and Third Man. Their sound has reached global audiences, with the group performing in Japan, America, Europe and South America.

The group’s current line-up of Seiji, bassist Gotz, and drummer Takuro have been together since 2022, with the group onto their third bass player after the death of their original bass player, Billy (Bass Wolf), in 2005.

Guitar Wolf play The Seasonal Brewing Co on Friday, April 4, with tickets available from humanitix.com; The Prince Of Wales, Bunbury, on Saturday, April 5, with tickets available from oztix.com.au; and Buffalo Club, Fremantle, on Sunday, April 6, with tickets available from humanitix.com.

