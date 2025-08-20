York Festival brings the Avon Valley to life this spring

York Festival returns this spring with a program celebrating art, music, storytelling and community in Western Australia’s oldest inland town from Friday, September 23, to Sunday, October 5.

Across two weekends, audiences can enjoy live music, theatre, circus, nature walks, creative workshops and sensory experiences. From world-class performances to hands-on art making, there’s something for every age and interest.Music lovers can look forward to the Silver Sands Guitar Quartet, WAAPA’s Starstruck, and Rupert Guenther, who presents two solo violin performances. Krakatoa evokes the 1883 volcanic eruption through improvised soundscapes and historical narrative, while Marcus Aurelius: Meditations offers a reflective musical journey inspired by the Stoic philosopher-emperor. Together, they showcase Guenther’s range and creative depth.

Rupert Guenther

The festival’s signature event is TWANG—a major new live music experience and the official launch of the Western Australian National Guitar Festival, set to roll out in full in 2026. Curated by WA guitar legends Chris Gibbs and Craig Skelton, the upcoming festival will celebrate all styles of guitar—from country and blues to jazz, classical, rock and experimental.

This year’s TWANG event offers an exciting preview. A night of guitar-powered brilliance under the stars at the scenic York Racecourse on Sunday, September 28. The lineup features Scarlet’s Way, Nathan Gaunt & The Sunset Riders, and Lucky Oceans’ New Darling Rangers—three acclaimed acts known for their musicianship and unforgettable live shows. With food trucks, bars, chill-out seating and a dance floor, TWANG promises a relaxed, festival-style vibe and a night to remember.

Lucky Oceans will perform with his band New Darling Rangers

Immersive Experiences and Family Fun Festival favourite Ross Vegas returns with two spectacular events, including the immersive York’s Dark Corners silent disco ghost tour and the family-friendly wonderland GlowZone, while Zap Circus will light up the evenings with their wild and energetic performances.

Also returning is the Bush Skills Adventure. This engaging experience invites young explorers to learn practical survival skills—fire lighting, shelter building, food foraging, and more—by comparing early settler and First Nations approaches using everyday materials in a program that connects kids with Country.

Festival goers can join the evocative Voices from the Past – York Cemetery Walk, where the stories of early settlers and pioneers come to life in a guided tour through York’s historic cemetery.

ArtyBrellas

Attendees can also reconnect with nature and heritage through walks and talks or roll up their sleeves at Barn Creative’s hands-on workshops, including painting, clay bookmaking, or paper umbrella art with ArtyBrellas.

One of the festival’s most meaningful events is Smells Like You, a scent-driven puppet show performed at Ballardong Gardens Care Home. Created especially for people living with dementia, this intimate work brings memories and emotions to life through scent, sound and storytelling.

York Festival returns from Friday, September 23, to Sunday, October 5, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from yorkfestival.com

Prev x