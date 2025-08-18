Samara Joy lights up Perth International Jazz Festival with WA Debut

US sensation Samara Joy is set to make her Perth debut this year with a headline performance for Perth International Jazz Festival at Regal Theatre on Thursday, October 30.

At just 25, Joy has become a fast-rising star in jazz. Since the release of her self-titled debut album in 2021, she has claimed five GRAMMY Awards, including Best New Artist, two consecutive Best Jazz Vocal Album wins (2023 and 2025), and back-to-back Best Jazz Performance honours (2024 and 2025).

Playing some of the world’s most revered stages, from New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Village Vanguard to London’s Royal Albert Hall, Joy has captivated audiences with her velvet tone, sophisticated phrasing, and modern edge.

Now, accompanied by her seven-piece band, Joy brings her soulful artistry to Australian shores in celebration of her latest album, Portrait. A heartfelt, refined, and deeply personal work, Portrait is infused with a contemporary sensibility, with music that speaks to a new generation of listeners.

Festival Director Mace Francis says her inclusion is both a coup for Perth and a testament to the festival’s growing global reputation.

“To have an artist of Samara Joy’s calibre on our stage is extraordinary,” he said. “She’s not just a phenomenal vocalist… She’s a once-in-a-generation talent whose artistry resonates across cultures, ages, and musical tastes. Bringing her to Perth gives our audiences the rare chance to experience the future of jazz, right here at home.”

Joy is an exciting new addition to a lineup that also features international headliners Hiromi, Bill Frisell, and Gregory Porter, who has sold out two performances.

Samara Joy plays the Regal Theatre on Thursday, October 30, for Perth International Jazz Festival 2025. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, August 19, from ticketek.com.au

