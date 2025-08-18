Perth International Burlesque Festival returns in a celebration of empowerment and artistry

Perth International Burlesque Festival (PIBF) returns for its twelfth year, bringing Australian and international burlesque and cabaret to stages across Perth and Geraldton from Friday, October 3, to Saturday, October 18.

This year, the team behind the festival, Tease Industries, have put together a showcase of empowerment and creativity while creating spaces where stories unfold through glitter, tease, and unapologetic self-expression.

Australian legends Dale Woodbridge-Brown and Evana De Lune are set to headline the festival alongside Filipina-Latina icon Honey Bee Rose, from Chicago, USA.

The festival will kick off with its cheekiest night of the season as the Peep Show! Charity Teaser hits The Court Hotel on Friday, October 3. Every dollar raised from the event will go to Black Rainbow, supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people identifying as LGBTQ or any other gender identity.

PIBF then heads to Geraldton for their Regional Roadshow, dazzling audiences at Queens Park Theatre for one night only on Saturday, October 11.

PIBF then heats up for a big final weekend of highlights.

The Tease Factory show sees PIBF return to The Court Hotel on Friday, October 17, for the cabaret opener of the year, with attendees invited to dress to impress and enjoy reserved seating for the first time ever.

The festival will wrap up with the Club Burlesque Gala, where Hollywood glamour collides with burlesque royalty in a showcase of sass, style, and star power at the State Theatre Centre of WA on Saturday, October 18.

The show will be followed by the Glitter Crash After Party at Connections Nightclub, which promises wild surprises, late-night sparkle, and a full-tilt celebration.

Perth International Burlesque Festival 2025 hits venues across Perth and Geraldton from Friday, October 3, to Saturday, October 18, 2025. Tickets and information are available from perthburlesquefestival.com

