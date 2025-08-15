Sidefest 2025 takes over the Rosemount
Sidefest returns to Rosemount Hotel this year, taking over the North Perth venue with a showcase of Australian artists from the punk, indie and alt-rock scene.
Presented by Sly Withers, triple j, Sidequest, and Select Music, the event will run over three nights from Friday, November 21 to Sunday, November 23.
Some of the headliners include Perth alternative rockers Sly Withers, indie act LATE 90s, and WAM Award-winner Stella Donnelly, alongside East Coast acts Stand Atlantic, Dear Seattle and Bakers Eddy. The festival will also feature live tattoos, Auslan interpreters on the main stage, a lower sensory room, and backyard acoustic sets for all ages.
Check out the lineup below:
Stand Atlantic
Dear Seattle
LATE 90s
RinRin
Shorehaven
Lazer Gator
Good Grief
Ursula
Elton John Cena
Colourblind
Sly Withers
The Beefs
Ullah
Bakers Eddy
Blush
The Points
RATSALAD
Increment
Hey so hungry
Edie
Stella Donnelly
Day We Ran
smol fish
RAPID
Siena Rebelo
Mal de Mer
Airline Food
Lachy John And The Red Bellies
Odlaw
Parclo
Birdland
Rosalie Chilvers
and more.
Sidefest 2025 hits Rosemount Hotel from Friday, November 21 to Sunday, November 23, 2025. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 18, from oztix.com.au