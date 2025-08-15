Sidefest 2025 takes over the Rosemount

Sidefest returns to Rosemount Hotel this year, taking over the North Perth venue with a showcase of Australian artists from the punk, indie and alt-rock scene.

Presented by Sly Withers, triple j, Sidequest, and Select Music, the event will run over three nights from Friday, November 21 to Sunday, November 23.

Some of the headliners include Perth alternative rockers Sly Withers, indie act LATE 90s, and WAM Award-winner Stella Donnelly, alongside East Coast acts Stand Atlantic, Dear Seattle and Bakers Eddy. The festival will also feature live tattoos, Auslan interpreters on the main stage, a lower sensory room, and backyard acoustic sets for all ages.

Check out the lineup below:

Stand Atlantic

Dear Seattle

LATE 90s

RinRin

Shorehaven

Lazer Gator

Good Grief

Ursula

Elton John Cena

Colourblind

Sly Withers

The Beefs

Ullah

Bakers Eddy

Blush

The Points

RATSALAD

Increment

Hey so hungry

Edie

Stella Donnelly

Day We Ran

smol fish

RAPID

Siena Rebelo

Mal de Mer

Airline Food

Lachy John And The Red Bellies

Odlaw

Parclo

Birdland

Rosalie Chilvers

and more.

Sidefest 2025 hits Rosemount Hotel from Friday, November 21 to Sunday, November 23, 2025. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 18, from oztix.com.au

