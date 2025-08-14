The York Festival to celebrate the epic sounds of guitar with TWANG

The York Festival returns in 2025 with a collection of special events taking over the Wheatbelt town from Friday, September 26, to Sunday, October 5.

Celebrating the epic sounds of guitar, TWANG will bring together a curated lineup of musicians, including Scarlet’s Way, Nathan Gaunt & The Sunset Riders, and Lucky Oceans’ New Darling Rangers (pictured), performing at the York Racecourse on Sunday, September 28.

A new addition to this year’s program, TWANG is also the official launch of the Western Australian National Guitar Festival, a statewide celebration of guitar culture set to debut in full in 2026.

The evening promises a relaxed, festival-style atmosphere with food trucks, bars, chill-out zones, and a dance floor.

TWANG hits the York Racecourse on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Early Bird tickets are on sale now from oztix.com, and general admission opens on Monday, September 1, from oztix.com

