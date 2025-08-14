Boundary-pushing heavy acts join forces for Convergent25

Convergent25, a night of heavy and progressive music, will take over The Rechabite as part of WA Music Week on Friday, September 19.

Four of Western Australia’s best boundary-pushing bands, Indigo Blaze, Primrose Path, Yomi Ship and Legs Electric, will hit the stage in The Rechabite Hall for a night where sound, vision and purpose collide.

Running right across the state from Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 21, the WA Music Week program features over 65 local artists across 13 venues.

Convergent25 hits The Rechabite on Friday, September 19, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com

Prev x