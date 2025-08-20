Ruby Gill brings her Kissing The People I Want To Tour to WA

Award-winning songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ruby Gill is bringing her boldest music yet to multiple stages across Western Australia from Friday, August 22, to Saturday, September 6.

Gill returned with her long-awaited sophomore album, Some Kind of Control, in March, an anthemic, choir-laced, poetic epic featuring Angie McMahon, Annie-Rose Maloney, Hannah McKittrick and more. Self-described by Gill as “looser, gayer, and even more raw” than her previous work, the album has won Double J’s Feature Album, FAR OUT‘s Album of the Week, and Rolling Stone‘s Best New Australian Music.

To celebrate the album’s release, Gill is bringing its ten body-focused, politically rich, and deeply intimate songs on her Kissing The People I Want To Tour across Australia, performing in venues alongside some of Australia’s most exciting artists.

The Joburg-born artist’s first tour leg was a sellout, lighting up packed rooms all along the East Coast. Now, she’s back with the second leg, hitting WA, supported by local musicians in each town, including Angie Colman in Perth and Blake Scott in Fremantle.

Widely adored for her ability to stun a room into hear-a-pin-drop silence with unforgettably honest—and wryly humorous—offerings, Ruby Gill earned multiple award nominations for her debut album, I’m gonna die with this frown on my face, as well as winning triple j’s Unearthed Feature Artist for her 2021 single, You Should Do This For A Living.

Check out the full list of WA tour dates below:

Denmark Arts Centre, Denmark, on Friday, August 22

Pemberton Mill Hall, Wandergarup, on Saturday, August 23

Marri Tree, Witchcliff, on Sunday, August 24

The River, Margaret River, on Sunday, August 24

Bridgetown Llama Lounge, Geegelup, on Saturday, August 30

Songwriters Cafe, Fremantle, on Wednesday, September 3

Four5Nine, North Perth, on Thursday, September 4

Buffalo Club, Fremantle, on Friday, September 5

Porongurup Inn, Porongurup, on Saturday, September 6

Ruby Gill brings her Kissing The People I Want To Tour to multiple venues across Western Australia, from Friday, August 22, to Saturday, September 6, 2025. Tickets are now available from rubygill.me

Prev x