WAM announces the return of WA Music Week in 2025

After taking the year off in 2024, WA Music Week returns this year with a statewide celebration of Western Australian music from Friday, September 12, to Sunday, September 21.

Curated by West Australian Music (WAM), the program features over 70 local acts across 13 venues, along with the industry conference WAMCon.

One of the highlights of the 2025 program is the WAM Showcase, which takes over four iconic Northbridge venues on Saturday, September 20. The lineup features 20 bands performing across The Rechabite, The Bird, Jack Rabbit Slim’s, and Lynott’s Lounge, including Great Gable, Alter Boy, Angie Colman, Kayps, Late 90s and more.

Regional Western Australia will join in the celebrations this WA Music Week with a run of special events. Southern Sounds will showcase the music of the South West in Margaret River, the WAM West Kimberley Showcase brings together some of the North West’s best talent in Broome, while music fans on the south coast can join in the fun with the Esperance Op Shop Party.

Other live music highlights include Up Late: Rooftop Live at The Rechabite; 10 Years of Matchless Music & 15 Years of Hammer Ink in Malaga; AFRICANA: A Celebration of African and Creole Sounds at Mojos Bar; and an all-ages show, HQ Breakthrough at The Y HQ.

The live music program runs alongside WA’s biggest music event for musicians and industry, WAMCon. Offering attendees a chance to network, learn, and connect, the conference will involve 70 industry professionals running keynotes, panel discussions, practical workshops, and more from Friday, September 19, to Saturday, September 20.

“The return of WA Music Week is a significant moment for the music scene in our State that has been going from strength to strength and is producing by far the best music in the country,” said WAM CEO Owen Whittle. “Our local music grows out of the spotlight of the national music industry; it doesn’t follow the rules set by the trends set by streaming services and platforms, which means it leads to creating wildly West Australian music.”

“This is an opportunity for audiences to get a taste of the huge array of music talent on offer in our state,” added Simon McGurk, Minister for Creative Industries. “WA really has the best music in the country, and this week is the opportunity to showcase our diverse range of musical talents.”

WA Music Week hits multiple venues from Friday, September 12, to Sunday, September 21, 2025. The full program is now available at wamusicweek.com

