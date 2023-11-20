Yeehaw! Rosemount Hotel announces New Year’s Eve hoedown

Rosemount Hotel will celebrate New Year’s Eve with an epic, full-venue hoedown on Sunday, December 31.

Sly Withers, Noah Dillon, Siobhan Cotchin, Ratsalad and Angie Colman will perform in the Main Room, while Ratking, Scream Mountain, Spacerhead, Odlaw and Jade Rich will take over the Four5nine band room. Out in The Backyard, Superego and Ghost Care DJs will keep the dance floor smokin’ hot from dusk ’til dawn.

Get down between 7-8pm to be shouted a brew at the bar thanks to Feral Brewing Co, and kick on with Jack Daniels specials all night long.

Rosemount Hotel’s New Year’s Eve hoedown goes down on Sunday, December 31, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au

