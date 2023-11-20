New wave icons THE THE to play first Perth show in over 30 years

New wave London icons THE THE are bringing their Ensouled world tour to Australia and New Zealand next year.

After selling out Sydney and Melbourne during their last visit in 2018, THE THE have expanded the tour this time, playing their first Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Auckland shows in over 30 years. Western Australian fans will get a rare opportunity to catch THE THE live when they play Fremantle Arts Centre on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

“We’re very excited to be coming down to Australia and New Zealand again and to be playing more cities than our last tour in 2018,” said the band upon revealing the news. “We’ve always been treated very well by our wonderful audiences in these two countries, and we’re very happy to be able to see them again and re-connect to share some old and new memories.”

Known for hits like This Is the Day and Uncertain Smile, Australian fans can expect to hear the favourites they know and love as well as some newer material. Born from the same scene that brought us Nick Cave and The Cure, THE THE blended a multitude of genres and topics, musing melodic synth pop with potent socio-political alt-rock to achieve critical acclaim and commercial success around the globe.

They broke through to the mainstream with ’80s albums Soul Mining, Infected, and Mind Bomb, capturing audiences with their kaleidoscopic sound and commentary on modern Britain.

Frontman Matt Johnson was raised in the world of London nightlife and live music, forming his first band at 11 and scoring his first music industry job at 15. Johnson is also a film soundtrack composer, publisher, broadcaster, and political activist.

Johnson resurrected THE THE in 2018 for sell-out tours of the UK, Europe, and the US, culminating in The Comeback Special live album and film.

THE THE play Fremantle Arts Centre on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Tickets are on sale Thursday, November 23 from destroyalllines.com

