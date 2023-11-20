Mr. Bungle and Melvins join forces for Australian tour

Influential American rock bands Mr. Bungle and Melvins are joining forces for a national tour next year. The Raging Wrath of Australia and New Zealand tour kicks off in Auckland and hits stages in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane before wrapping up at Perth’s Metro City on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Experimental metal pioneers Mr. Bungle formed in the mid ’80s, when Californian teenagers Mike Patton (Faith No More, Fantômas, Tomahawk, Peeping Tom), Trey Spruance, and Trevor Dunn first got together. The group sifted through a variety of members until around 1989, when they settled on a line-up that got them signed to Warner Bros. Records. Up until 2000, they released three albums before taking 20 years off from performing as Mr. Bungle to pursue other music projects.

In 2020, a different iteration of Mr. Bungle emerged, pairing the original trio of Dunn, Patton, and Spruance with Anthrax’s Scott Ian and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo for a proper release of the band’s unreleased demo, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny.

Joining them on all dates will be Portland grunge and sludge-metal pioneers Melvins, who over their storied career have blended punk and metal influences, profoundly impacting grunge icons like Nirvana and Soundgarden. The band have already had an eventful 40th anniversary year, recently wrapping up outings in North America and Europe, and are planning to release new music in the coming year.

Mr. Bungle and Melvins will bring The Raging Wrath of Australia & New Zealand tour to Metro City on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Tickets are on sale Thursday, November 23 from megatix.com.au

