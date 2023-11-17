Japanese pop-punk trio Shonen Knife announce Australian tour

Iconic Japanese pop-punk group Shonen Knife are heading down under next year.

Spanning nine dates across the country, the upcoming In Their Best Place tour hits The River, Margaret River, on Friday, March 1, and Milk Bar, Inglewood, on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The trio, made up of Naoko, Atsuko and Risa, are touring in support of their 20th album, Our Best Place, which was released in February.

Shonen Knife (meaning “Boy Knife” in Japanese) formed in Osaka in 1981 and quickly became pioneers of the pop-punk genre. With Naoko on guitar, Nakatani on bass, and Naoko’s sister Atsuko on drums, they embarked on a musical adventure that continues to evolve with the addition of current drummer Risa Kawano.

Influenced by 1960s girl groups, The Beatles and punk rock legends like the Ramones, the trio crafts stripped-down, high-energy songs sung in both Japanese and English. Over their four decades of music, Shonen Knife have earned a worldwide cult following and received praise from alternative rock legends like Sonic Youth, Nirvana and Redd Kross.

Shonen Knife’s In Their Best Place tour hits The River on Friday, March 1, and Milk Bar on Saturday, March 2, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to oztix.com.au

