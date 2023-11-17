2023 WAMAward winners revealed
The Western Australian music industry celebrated the cream of the scene last night as the 2023 WAMAward winners were revealed at Regal Theatre.
In a field of 170 nominees across 33 categories (plus the Golden WAMi), Siobhan Cotchin again topped the tally with three awards, taking out Best Country Act, Best Song Lyrics and Best Vocalist, while Joan & The Giants also notched up a trio of trophies for Best Alternative/Indie Act, Best Music Video and Best Single.
They were closely followed by two awards each for Grievous Bodily Calm, who won Best Electronic/Dance Act and Best EP; and Perth’s own Eurovision favourites, Voyager, who were awarded Best Metal/Heavy Act and Best Drummer/Percussionist.
The 2023 Golden WAMi was awarded to Mark Neal, who has for many years been a true industry all-rounder in his roles as a musician, broadcaster, artist manager, label boss and venue booker.
Also honoured were Perth indie pop/punk favourites Jebediah, who were inducted into the WAM Hall of Fame. Jebediah went on to rock the stage on this WA music night of nights, as did other special live guests smol fish, Queency, Joan & The Giants, Datura4 and Dave Hole.
Check out the full list of 2023 WAMAward Winners below:
Best Album
Presented by RAC Arena
Who Are You Hiding From by SUPEREGO
Best Alternative/Indie Act
Presented by Mojos Bar
Joan & The Giants
Best Bassist
Presented by AO Let’s Go
Zac Grafton
Best Blues/Roots Act
Presented by Freo.Social
Dan Howls
Best Brass/Strings/Woodwind
Presented by The Regal Theatre
Bridget Cleary (Saxophone)
Best Country Act
Presented by Country Music Club of Boyup Brook
Siobhan Cotchin
Best Drummer/Percussionist
Presented by Mega Music
Ash Doodkorte
Best Electronic/Dance Act
Presented by The Rechabite
Grievous Bodily Calm
Best Electronic Producer
Presented by Habitat Events
Pendulum
Best EP
Presented by The Bird
Cascades by Grievous Bodily Calm
Best Experimental Act
Presented by State Library of WA
Furchick
Best Folk/Singer-Songwriter Act
Presented by I Heart Songwriting Club
Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks
Best Global Music Act
Presented by North Metro TAFE
Grace Barbé
Best Guitarist
Presented by Lounge Backline
Steve Hensby
Best Hip-Hop/ Rap Act
Presented by APRA AMCOS
MALi Jo$e
Best Indigenous Act
Presented by Nannup Music Festival
Flewnt
Best Jazz Act
Presented by The Poster Girls
Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble
Best Keys/Synth Player
Presented by Fairbridge Festival
Julia Wallace
Best Live/Streamed Music Event
Presented by City of Perth
In The Pines
Best Live/Streaming Sound Engineer
Presented by WAAPA
Leah Grant
Best Live Music Venue
Presented by Moshtix
The Bird
Best Metal/Heavy Act
Presented by Sorrento Strategic Music
Voyager
Best Music Video
Presented by North Metro TAFE
Cool Kid by Joan & the Giants
Best Pop Act
Presented by ECU
Dulcie
Best Punk/Hardcore Act
Presented by Badlands Bar
Last Quokka
Best RnB/Funk/Soul Act
Presented by Entour Production Group
Adrian Dzvuke
Best Regional Act
Presented by Lotterywest
Grand Casual
Best Rock Act
Presented by Milk Bar
Noah Dillon
Best Single
Presented by Rosemount Hotel
Cool Kid by Joan & the Giants
Best Song Lyrics (Grant Samuels Bequest)
If God is A Man by Siobhan Cotchin
Best Studio Engineer/Producer
Presented by SAE Creative Media Institute
Sam Ford (Tone City)
Best Vocalist
Presented by Lyric’s Underground
Siobhan Cotchin
Label of the Year
Presented by Pilerats
Tone City Records
2023 Golden WAMi
Presented by WAM
Mark Neal
The 2023 WAMAwards were announced at Regal Theatre on Thursday, November 16, 2023. For more info head to wamfest.com.au