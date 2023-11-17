2023 WAMAward winners revealed

The Western Australian music industry celebrated the cream of the scene last night as the 2023 WAMAward winners were revealed at Regal Theatre.

In a field of 170 nominees across 33 categories (plus the Golden WAMi), Siobhan Cotchin again topped the tally with three awards, taking out Best Country Act, Best Song Lyrics and Best Vocalist, while Joan & The Giants also notched up a trio of trophies for Best Alternative/Indie Act, Best Music Video and Best Single.

They were closely followed by two awards each for Grievous Bodily Calm, who won Best Electronic/Dance Act and Best EP; and Perth’s own Eurovision favourites, Voyager, who were awarded Best Metal/Heavy Act and Best Drummer/Percussionist.

The 2023 Golden WAMi was awarded to Mark Neal, who has for many years been a true industry all-rounder in his roles as a musician, broadcaster, artist manager, label boss and venue booker.

Also honoured were Perth indie pop/punk favourites Jebediah, who were inducted into the WAM Hall of Fame. Jebediah went on to rock the stage on this WA music night of nights, as did other special live guests smol fish, Queency, Joan & The Giants, Datura4 and Dave Hole.

Check out the full list of 2023 WAMAward Winners below:

Best Album

Presented by RAC Arena

Who Are You Hiding From by SUPEREGO

Best Alternative/Indie Act

Presented by Mojos Bar

Joan & The Giants

Best Bassist

Presented by AO Let’s Go

Zac Grafton

Best Blues/Roots Act

Presented by Freo.Social

Dan Howls

Best Brass/Strings/Woodwind

Presented by The Regal Theatre

Bridget Cleary (Saxophone)

Best Country Act

Presented by Country Music Club of Boyup Brook

Siobhan Cotchin

Best Drummer/Percussionist

Presented by Mega Music

Ash Doodkorte

Best Electronic/Dance Act

Presented by The Rechabite

Grievous Bodily Calm

Best Electronic Producer

Presented by Habitat Events

Pendulum

Best EP

Presented by The Bird

Cascades by Grievous Bodily Calm

Best Experimental Act

Presented by State Library of WA

Furchick

Best Folk/Singer-Songwriter Act

Presented by I Heart Songwriting Club

Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks

Best Global Music Act

Presented by North Metro TAFE

Grace Barbé

Best Guitarist

Presented by Lounge Backline

Steve Hensby

Best Hip-Hop/ Rap Act

Presented by APRA AMCOS

MALi Jo$e

Best Indigenous Act

Presented by Nannup Music Festival

Flewnt

Best Jazz Act

Presented by The Poster Girls

Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble

Best Keys/Synth Player

Presented by Fairbridge Festival

Julia Wallace

Best Live/Streamed Music Event

Presented by City of Perth

In The Pines

Best Live/Streaming Sound Engineer

Presented by WAAPA

Leah Grant

Best Live Music Venue

Presented by Moshtix

The Bird

Best Metal/Heavy Act

Presented by Sorrento Strategic Music

Voyager

Best Music Video

Presented by North Metro TAFE

Cool Kid by Joan & the Giants

Best Pop Act

Presented by ECU

Dulcie

Best Punk/Hardcore Act

Presented by Badlands Bar

Last Quokka

Best RnB/Funk/Soul Act

Presented by Entour Production Group

Adrian Dzvuke

Best Regional Act

Presented by Lotterywest

Grand Casual

Best Rock Act

Presented by Milk Bar

Noah Dillon

Best Single

Presented by Rosemount Hotel

Cool Kid by Joan & the Giants

Best Song Lyrics (Grant Samuels Bequest)

If God is A Man by Siobhan Cotchin

Best Studio Engineer/Producer

Presented by SAE Creative Media Institute

Sam Ford (Tone City)

Best Vocalist

Presented by Lyric’s Underground

Siobhan Cotchin

Label of the Year

Presented by Pilerats

Tone City Records

2023 Golden WAMi

Presented by WAM

Mark Neal

The 2023 WAMAwards were announced at Regal Theatre on Thursday, November 16, 2023. For more info head to wamfest.com.au

