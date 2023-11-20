Everclear’s Art Alexakis announces Australian solo acoustic tour

Following a successful Australian tour earlier this year with his Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum band Everclear, Art Alexakis will return to our shores in February 2024 to perform hits and fan favourites from his extensive catalogue.

Classic tracks such as Santa Monica, Father Of Mine, I Will Buy You A New Life, Everything To Everyone, and plenty more will be performed stripped-back in an intimate acoustic setting.

The tour includes Western Australian shows at Freo.Social on Friday, February 9; The Carine in Duncraig on Saturday, February 10; and Dunsborough Tavern on Sunday, February 11.

The national run of dates will also see Brendan B. Brown of U.S. pop/rock outfit Wheatus join as support. Fans can expect to hear classic chart topper Teenage Dirtbag, along with a selection of songs from Wheatus’ five albums.

Both artists’ solo sets will also see them telling in-depth stories behind each of their songs and interacting with the audience, giving fans the unique opportunity to ask each of the artists questions throughout the evening.

“Ever since the early days of Everclear I’ve enjoyed going out and performing solo,” said Alexakis about the upcoming tour. “It’s a way for me to peel back the layers and get to the core of what I’m trying to communicate through my songwriting.

“Australia has always been like a second home to me, and I’m excited to be coming back solo after our amazing tour this past February. I’m going to be performing the Everclear hits, fan favourites, deep tracks, maybe a song or two from my solo record, and possibly even a cover.

“I’m stoked to be bringing Brendan from Wheatus with me. They toured with us in the States on our Summerland Tour in 2021 and we became very good friends and big admirers of each other’s work, so it’s a dream come true to be able to tour together again.”

Art Alexakis and special guest Brendan B. Brown play Freo.Social on Friday, February 9; The Carine on Saturday, February 10; and Dunsborough Tavern on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, November 22 from everclearmusic.com

