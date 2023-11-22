Strap in for a Josh Glanc ‘joy ride’ this Fringe World

Fresh from sold-out runs at the Soho Theatre, the Edinburgh Fringe, Just For Laughs London, and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, award-winning comedian Josh Glanc is returning to Fringe World this summer with two brand new shows.

Glanc kicks off summer in Perth with Collections 2024 at The Gold Digger at The Pleasure Garden from Friday, January 19, to Sunday, January 28. Collections 2024 will feature Glanc’s most exhilarating characters, stand-up, and music from his previous award-winning shows, all fused together in a unique and ‘antic brand of tomfoolery.’

The Fringe Comedy Award winner will then give fans a second dose of his ‘high-octane idiocy’ with Hubba hubba (based on a true story) at The Parlour at The Pleasure Garden from Saturday, February 3, to Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Josh Glanc’s previous four solo festival shows — 99 Schnitzels (Veal Ain’t One), Karma Karma Karma Karma Karma Chamedian, Glance you for having me and It’s Great to Be Here — have all enjoyed sell-out seasons, racking up five-star reviews and winning awards including the comedy and critics’ choice award.

Former lawyer Josh Glanc gave up the stable profession to become a comedian, to find his true self, and to let his inner ridiculousness run free. Glanc recently moved to the UK, where he regularly performs at London’s famed Soho Theatre on the West End. Earlier in the year, he was chosen to perform at Just for Laughs at the 02 Arena as well as brought over to Austin for Just for Laughs USA.

He’s appeared on Australian television shows Comedy Up Late (ABC), Utopia (ABC), and Skit Happens (Network Ten) and on ITV and BBC Three in the UK. In the new year, he will be working with Channel 4 in the UK to develop a comedy short.

Josh Glanc’s Collections 2024 hits The Gold Digger at The Pleasure Garden from Friday, January 19, to Sunday, January 28, 2024. Hubba hubba (based on a true story) hits The Parlour at The Pleasure Garden from Saturday, February 3, to Sunday, February 11, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to fringeworld.com.au

