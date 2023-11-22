Afro-Caribbfest to celebrate music, food and culture across the world this weekend

Afro-Caribbfest returns this weekend, hitting Palm Lane in East Perth this Sunday, November 26.

Hosted by CIC Entertainment and Karibbean Corner, the wholesome and high-energy event has something for everyone with family-friendly fun during the day and adult only sessions at night.

The festival features an abundance of entertainment, food, arts and culture, with an array of all-ages events from 11am to 4pm, before the party continues for adults only with live music, DJ sets, bites and more from 6pm until midnight.

During the day enjoy Caribbfest’s live reggae tunes and a selection of authentic eats, while the young ones enjoy kids entertainment. As the sun sets, Sunday Jam will get the party started for adults only across two stages.

The Afro Zone stage will be pumping Amapiano, Afrobeats and dancehall mashed up with hip hop, while the Caribbean Zone is the place to be for dancehall, Soca, reggae, Shatta and R&B.

The festival will also be serving up authentic cuisine from Jamaica, Kenya, French Caribbean, Ghana, Polynesia, Mauritius, Reunion Island, Chile, Haiti, Nigeria and South Africa, served by renowned local venues and chefs.

Since the success of its first edition four years ago, Afro-Caribbfest has welcomed over 4,000 attendees, with organisers saying they’re gearing up for its biggest year yet this weekend.

Afro-Caribbfest hits Palm Lane on Sunday, November 26, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to megatix.com.au

