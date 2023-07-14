World-renowned guitarist Paco Peña to bring the magic of Flamenco to Astor Theatre

World-renowned guitarist Paco Peña will bring the magic of Flamenco to Perth’s Astor Theatre on Wednesday, July 26.

Bringing to life the intoxicating rhythms, colours and sounds of Andalucía, Paco Peña and his company of young talented dancers, singers and musicians will set the stage alight in bursts of glorious improvisation and virtuoso flamenco technique.

The first half of the performance features the solo guitar by Paco Peña which is a great favourite among audiences. In the second half the other artists join Mr Peña for the full flamenco experience.

“Although the roots of flamenco are deeply imbedded in the soil and the culture of Andalucia, in Southern Spain, it nevertheless deals with emotional ingredients that are universal and timeless and, therefore, felt and understood by all human beings;” said Paco Peña.

“Be it the lone voice of the flamenco singer, the sexuality and passion of the dancer or the unique texture of the guitar, this art form always has and continues to find mysterious paths into peoples sensitivities all over the world.”

Paco Peña hits Astor Theatre on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to premier.ticketek.com.au

