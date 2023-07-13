Bliss n Eso announce Flying Colours 15th Anniversary Tour

Legendary Aussie hip-hop trio Bliss n Eso have announced their Flying Colours 15th Anniversary Tour across Australia.

The tour will celebrate the ARIA Award winning, Platinum certified Flying Colours album, which featured hit singles Woodstock 2008, Bullet and a Target, Eye of the Storm and The Sea is Rising.

Bliss n Eso kick off the tour at Metropolis Fremantle on Friday, October 6 before hitting Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney and Brisbane.

“Honestly, this album was such game changer for us and we’re so pumped to be hitting the road to celebrate its 15th anniversary with all our beloved fans,” said MC Bliss. “We are blessed to have had such an amazing career that is still as strong as ever and Flying Colours was truely such a pivotal point in our trajectory. Even when I play it today I can really hear that monumental shift in our sound and growth as artists. It’s rare these days that a body of work stands the test of time and still means so much to so many people.”

To commemorate the tour, the original Flying Colours album will be pressed on vinyl for the first time and will be on sale from Friday, November 3. With two limited edition versions of the vinyl – Transparent Red and Gold – fans will be able to purchase this special piece of Bliss N Eso memorabilia.

Bliss n Eso’s Flying Colours 15th Anniversary Tour hits Metropolis Fremantle on Friday, October 6, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 20 from oztix.com.au

