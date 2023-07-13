RTRFM’s Radiothon Party to light up Northbridge with six-stage takeover

RTRFM’s major fundraising campaign Radiothon is back in 2023, as the local community station celebrates its most important time of the year with a four-venue, six-stage takeover of Northbridge on Saturday, August 12.

Local bands and DJ collectives will descend upon The Bird, Ezra Pound, The Rechabite and Astral Weeks to mark the beginning of RTRFM’s essential, annual subscriber drive with the Radiothon Party 2023.

Storming the Main Hall at The Rechabite are a selection of some of the city’s finest acts. Catch sets from punk rockers Nervous, the post punk of Moyamoya, the raucous and in-your-face noice of Last Quokka, the magic of Grunge Barbie and the multi-genre vibes of Lazer Gator. Plus catch DJs from Burn the Airwaves in-between bands and into the night.

On the Hello Rooftop and Goodwill Club, the team from Ningaloo Records take over with fun time sets from Gratts (Belguim), Reb and Josh Grainger b2b Daniel Dalton. While in the Goodwill Basement it’s all about drum and bass, garage and beats with Jaise, LaLa, Manikin and Krypsis.

At The Bird you can enjoy the magical folk of Catherine Traicos, Happenings and Anna Schnieder, plus the experimental sounds of Pale Ribbons Tossed in the Dark and the trip-hop of Echo Omen.

Next door at Ezra Pound (with free entry this year), check out DJ sets from some of the youngest and freshest DJs in town, including DJ Folly, Curlisu, Grace and Portia and Tara C, as well as RTRFM’s Thursday Drivetime team Lee Vixen and Emily Jane.

And over at the city’s newest haunt Astral Weeks, catch DJ sets from RTRFM’s Giant Steps and Black n Blue collectives.

Check out the full line-up below:

Anna Schnieder // Black n Blue DJs // Burn The Airwaves DJs // Catherine Traicos // Curlisi // DJ Folly // Echo Omen // Lee Vixen and Emily Jane // Foxy Morons // Giant Steps DJs // Grunge Barbie // Happenings // Jaise // Krpsis // LaLa // Last Quokka // Lazer Gator // Manikin // Moyamoya // Nervous // Ningaloo Records presents Gratts, Reb, Josh Grainger b2b Daniel Dalton // Pale Ribbons Tossed in the Dark // Tara C

Subscriptions, donations and ticket sales to RTRFM during Radiothon are essential to raise funds for the ongoing operation of the station. Patrons are advised to get their tickets early as this event is expected to sell out.

RTRFM’s Radiothon Party 2023 hits The Bird, Ezra Pound, The Rechabite and Astral Weeks on Saturday, August 12, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rtrfm.com.au

