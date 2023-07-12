Perth prog-metal act Consentium launch debut EP ‘Echoes from the Shred Factory’

Perth prog-metal act Consentium are set to launch their debut EP Echoes from the Shred Factory with a live show at Lynott’s Lounge on Saturday, August 12.

The four-piece will be joined on the bill by some of Perth’s best heavy and progressive bands, including Daniel Wiggins Group, Primrose Path and Illyria.

“These bands all hold a special place in our hearts and we wouldn’t want to share the stage with anyone else,” said Consentium. “So get amongst the love and come watch some bands shred into the night!”

Featuring five tracks, Echoes from the Shred Factory comes out on Tuesday, July 18.

Consentium launch Echoes from the Shred Factory at Lynott’s Lounge on Saturday, August 12, 2023. For event info, or to pre-order the EP, head to linktr.ee/consentium

