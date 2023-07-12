German electro pioneers Kraftwerk to hit Perth on national tour

German electro pioneers Kraftwerk have announced seven headline dates for Australia and New Zealand this November and December.

Kraftwerk will perform in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before hitting Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Friday, December 15.

Bringing together electronic music computer animations and performance art, Kraftwerk concerts have been described as “Gesamtkunstwerk – a total work of art.”

The multi-media project Kraftwerk was started in 1970 by Ralf Huetter and Florian Schneider. They set up their electronic Kling Klang Studio in Duesseldorf, Germany, where they conceived and produced all Kraftwerk albums.

By the mid 1970s Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic‚ soundscapes and their musical experimentation with robotics and other technical innovations. Their compositions, using innovative techniques, synthetic voices and computerised rhythms, have had a major international influence across an entire range of music genres: from electro to hip hop, from techno to synth pop.

It will be Kraftwerk’s first visit to our shores since Florian Schneider, co-founder of Kraftwerk, passed away in 2020.

Kraftwerk play Riverside Theatre on Friday, December 15, 2023. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 19 from ticketek.com.au

