Guitar virtuoso Steve Vai brings his ‘Inviolate’ world tour to Perth

Grammy award winning guitarist, songwriter and composer Steve Vai is bringing his Inviolate World Tour to Australia. On his first visit to our shores since 2013, Vai will perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne and Adelaide before wrapping up the tour at Perth Concert Hall on Saturday, November 11.

‘The Inviolate world tour marches on,” said Vai. “We are saturating the entire globe on this tour. It’s everything I imagined when I was a kid jamming in my bedroom.”

“Travelling the world like this with my band, crew, and family, touching and tasting all these magnificent cultures and feeling the powerful energy from the audiences is what we call living the dream. I am eternally grateful to all the fans that make this possible. We will see you soon!”

The extensive Inviolate tour just began a second leg of dates in North America, with Canadian dates to follow. In June, the Inviolate World Tour visited Central and South America with shows played in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

Over the past two years, Vai released a new studio album titled Inviolate and a record titled Vai/Gash which he had been holding in his archive for three decades. In support of both releases, Vai embarked on a world tour in 2022 that will take the better part of two years and see the band play in excess of 200 shows.

The official music video for Teeth Of The Hydra, from Inviolate has now been viewed over 6.5 million times. Check it out below.

Of the Vai/Gash album, Vai shared, ‘The album was written and recorded in somewhat of a stream of consciousness in 1991 within perhaps a two-week period as an answer to my desire to have a particular kind of music to listen to when I was riding my Harley Davison Motorcycle with my friends.”

“One of those friends was John “Gash” Sombrotto, who is the powerful singer on this record. It’s reminiscent of a certain type of rock music I enjoyed as a teenager in the 1970s. These recordings sat on the shelf for over 30 years and are being released now in 2023.”

Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour hits Perth Concert Hall on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 20 from livenation.com.au

