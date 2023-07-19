Jamaican-American star Masego to visit Perth on national tour

Jamaican-American artist Masego has announced his return to Australian shores this year on his You Never Visit Me tour. The multi-instrumentalist, singer, rapper and producer will perform in Brisbane, Wollongong, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before hitting Perth’s Metro City on Friday, October 20.

A platinum-selling prodigy with a billion streams to his name, Masego’s rise to fame in the world of jazz and hip-hop fusion has been bolstered by his captivating live performances. Moving between microphone, drum machine and saxophone, Masego blends modern soul with instrumental jazz, while his impressive vocals sit atop.

A breakout series of EPs including his signature song, Tadow, were followed by collaborations with FKJ, Kaytranada, Kehlani and VanJess. Their widespread success paved the path for Masego’s two studio albums, Lady Lady and this year’s critically acclaimed, Masego.

Masego plays Metro City on Friday, October 20, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets head to handsometours.com

