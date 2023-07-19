Perth rockers Art of Dysfunction announce debut album launch

Perth four-piece Art of Dysfunction will celebrate the release of their debut album with a launch show at Stirling Arms on Friday, August 25. Joining them for the launch are local rockers The Ivory Lies and young guns Satisfaction Guaranteed.

Lead guitarist Michael Menna began writing Art of Dysfunction’s debut album in 2017, with the rest of the song writing coming into fruition when bassist Kyle Haydock joined the following year and took over lead vocal duties. Joined by Ash Gallop on rhythm and lead guitar and Royce Mack on drums, the final leg of the album was written over several weekends with famed local bluesman Michael Vdelli.

The album recording began in late 2022, shortly after the completion of a European tour supporting VDELLI. Recording extended over six months at SiBorg Studios with producer and engineer Simon Hallett. The album was co-produced by Michael Menna and mastered by Forrester Savell.

Art of Dysfunction launch their debut album at Stirling Arms on Friday, August 25, 2023.

