Oliver Tree announces Australian tour dates

Multi-Platinum, chart-topping artist Oliver Tree has announced a run of Australian shows on his upcoming ALONE IN A CROWD World Tour. He will be joined by special guest SUECO for the Australian dates, which includes a Perth stop at Metro City on Saturday, October 21.

Oliver Tree will be touring in support of his upcoming third solo album, ALONE IN A CROWD, arriving via Atlantic Records on Friday, September 29.

ALONE IN A CROWD includes such recent hits as Bounce, joined by an official music video – written, produced, and directed by Oliver Tree. The album will also include last year’s high-energy RIAA Certified collaboration with Grammy Award-nominated producer Robin Schulz, Miss You, which amassed over 600 million global streams.

Oliver Tree hits Metro City on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 20 from megatix.com.au

