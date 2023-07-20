Bloc Party announce Perth headline show

Bloc Party are heading to Western Australia for a headline show at Red Hill Auditorium on Friday, November 10.

Playing gems from their genre-bending catalogue, fans will enjoy favourites from Silent Alarm, A Weekend In The City, Intimacy and 2022 album Alpha Games. Bloc Party have even added to their discography with two more new singles this year, Keep It Rolling and High Life from The High Life EP out tomorrow, Friday, July 21.

Bloc Party came to international attention in 2005 with their debut album Silent Alarm, which went on to go platinum. Now with almost two decades and six albums worth of material, Bloc Party’s live shows are packed with fan favourites including Banquet, Helicopter, This Modern Love and Flux.

Bloc Party also announced headline shows in Adelaide and Hobart today. These new shows are in addition to their east coast co-headline tour dates with Interpol in November.

Bloc Party play Red Hill Auditorium on Friday, November 10, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 27 from destroyalllines.com

