The music of horror-punks Murderdolls resurrected for rare Australian tour

For the first time in over a decade, Murderdolls‘ frontman and songwriter, Wednesday 13, will resurrect his songs from Muderdolls’ dual album discography and unleash them on an Australian tour. Wednesday 13 will hit the road with his current band, which features former Murderdolls alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley, for the run of dates.

Fans can look forward to songs taken from the band’s celebrated 2002 debut album, Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls and their triumphant 2010 return Women And Children Last, when the tour lands at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls and its successor, Women and Children Last, won Murderdolls fans across the world for their fast, raw and macabre style. Drawing lyrical inspiration from classic horror and led by horror-punk icon, Wednesday 13 and the late great Joey Jordison, Murderdolls built an international cult-following that survives today.

“After 21 years since its release, and the recent sad and premature passing of Joey, it only feels right to go out and celebrate these songs,” said Wednesday 13.

“We made two amazing albums that I was very proud of, and unfortunately much of the world didn’t get a chance to hear the songs live. In 2018, we all got together at Joey’s house and discussed plans and possibilities for the future, but we both had other immediate plans. We will be performing tracks from both Murderdolls albums on this upcoming tour and celebrating the legacy of the band.”

Wednesday 13 and his band will play the songs of Murderdolls at Rosemount Hotel on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 17 from thephoenix.au

