Min Min Lights release debut single ‘Emma Peel’

Perth four-piece Min Min Lights will celebrate the launch of their debut single Emma Peel with a live show at Four5Nine Bar on Friday, August 11.

Joining them on the night are local alt-rockers The City Views, Rinehearts’ Benny J Ward in solo mode, backed by The Matt Dylans; and making their live debut as a three piece; Fremantle’s Michael Gabriel and the Quixotics.

Min Min Lights are an indie-rock supergroup made up of four Perth singer-songwriters – Aidan John, Barry Divola, Jasper Thomas and Zack Yusof. The band grew out of Star Sign, a Teenage Fanclub tribute the quartet formed to play a one-off show in early 2022.

The band’s debut single, Emma Peel is a hip-shaking ode to the arse-kicking, catsuit-wearing iconic character played by Diana Rigg in 1960s TV series The Avengers.

Emma Peel got its first airplay last week on RTRFM during Mark Neal’s Out to Lunch show. The single is the first taste of a five track EP which is due to be released soon.

Min Min Lights play Four5Nine Bar on Friday, August 11, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to the Facebook event page.

Prev x Next »